I created a doctor's appointment today through an online service doctolib.de - the website gave me a button "Add to calendar" and I chose the iCal option. The event was created just fine. I wanted to also add a participant (my work email account) and noticed that Vivaldi automatically also added the participant "no-reply@doctolib.......". I can click the "remove button" as much as I like, I can't remove that participant from the event (the screenshot shows how it looks like if I add my vivaldi email address as the participant that I want to invite here)

Digging a bit further, I added a new event and now believe that the first participant is the sender address, which seems to be some email address in the iCal (ics?) file that Vivaldi got from that site.

Furthermore, if I create new events from scratch, that first (sender?) address depends on what calendar account I use. I do not know how Vivaldi determines which of my 5 email addresses to use for which of my calendar accounts. When I select my GMail calendar account before I add the first participant, the first participant is my own GMail email address. If I choose any other account (e.g. my Synology NAS calendar, which is not associated with any of my email addresses), my @vivaldi.net email address is chosen.

Maybe I'm missing something but this doesn't look like the intended behavior...?

(tested using 6.4.3160.38)

I found an older possibly related thread https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/81257/unnecessary-contact-comes-in-event