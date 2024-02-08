Downloads in Private | "Save as" Issue
francisclyne
Downloads in private browsing always open "save as" prompt even when "save" or "open" is pressed
Ever since updating to 6.4, clicking "save" or "open" when attempting to download a file in private browsing will always open the "save as" file browser prompt, ignoring the "save files to default location without asking" setting.
Is this a bug or new feature? If the latter, can I disable it and revert to the standard behaviour?
Pesala Ambassador
@francisclyne I also have to select my Downloads folder if I download files from a Private Window. I am leaning towards it being a bug if it did not happen in earlier versions.
Please see How to Report a Bug.
@Pesala Problem with this on Linux too. Just had a fun go around with it while downloading several files. I get the Vivaldi popup box and my Gnome file picker at the same time it seems, rather than just downloading file to default directory...
Can confirm this issue exists in private mode:
Vivaldi 6.4.3160.41 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
Revision 5f5f4f3f77914abe3f457c711cf1ebf00d5681ff
OS Linux
JavaScript V8 11.8.172.17
I'm also experiencing this issue. Click a download buttom and it asks where to save, every time. I will report it as a bug, but this question came up on a search query so I wanted to boost it.
Vivaldi 6.4.3160.42 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision 370be63394629a4227dfb9ba8115670c84517017
OS Windows 11 Version 22H2
francisclyne
Still an issue with 6.5.3206.39. I reported this as a bug after first reporting it here (VB-101341), have not gotten any responses so I can't say if it got anywhere or not.
IllidanVivaldi
February 2024 and this issue is still present.
Switched from Opera GX a week ago and it's starting to get annoying as I usually do my browsing in private mode.
mib2berlin
@IllidanVivaldi @francisclyne
Hi, the report was closed as "Cant Reproduce" but I can and reopened it, add a comment and a link to this thread.
You can ask about the status of a report in the bug status thread:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/27450/what-is-the-status-of-vb-already-reported-bug-issue/
Cheers, mib