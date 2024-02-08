Downloads in private browsing always open "save as" prompt even when "save" or "open" is pressed

Ever since updating to 6.4, clicking "save" or "open" when attempting to download a file in private browsing will always open the "save as" file browser prompt, ignoring the "save files to default location without asking" setting.

Is this a bug or new feature? If the latter, can I disable it and revert to the standard behaviour?