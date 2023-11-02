Downloads in private browsing always open "save as" prompt even when "save" or "open" is pressed
-
francisclyne
Ever since updating to 6.4, clicking "save" or "open" when attempting to download a file in private browsing will always open the "save as" file browser prompt, ignoring the "save files to default location without asking" setting.
Is this a bug or new feature? If the latter, can I disable it and revert to the standard behaviour?
-
Pesala Ambassador
@francisclyne I also have to select my Downloads folder if I download files from a Private Window. I am leaning towards it being a bug if it did not happen in earlier versions.
Please see How to Report a Bug.
-
@Pesala Problem with this on Linux too. Just had a fun go around with it while downloading several files. I get the Vivaldi popup box and my Gnome file picker at the same time it seems, rather than just downloading file to default directory...
-
Can confirm this issue exists in private mode:
Vivaldi 6.4.3160.41 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
Revision 5f5f4f3f77914abe3f457c711cf1ebf00d5681ff
OS Linux
JavaScript V8 11.8.172.17