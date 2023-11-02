Cannot set Kagi as my default search engine
Hi,
New user here and trying to see if Vivaldi is a good fit. I installed the Kagi Chrome extension and it shows up as an item on the list of search engines, both in the Vivaldi settings and in chrome://settings. However, the option to make it the default search engine greyed out in Chrome settings and inside the Vivaldi preferences nothing happens when I select it. It's "activated" and also usable from the drop down in the search. I can make it the default in Google Chrome. Any thoughts? I really want to like Vivaldi, but I am not switching search providers to use it.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
There's is a bug where it's not possible to choose search engines that have been added by an extension for the default search engine.
But I added Kagi as a search engine manually and that could be made the default without issues.
Here's the search URL -
https://kagi.com/search?q=%s.
Also, I recommend setting a shorter search engine nickname than
kagi.
Streptococcus
With all the free search engines available, why do you need to use a paid one?