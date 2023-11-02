Cannot drag vivaldi window around by dragging the white tab space
giaaaacomo
As said in the title, i cannot drag the vivaldi window around by dragging the white tab space, but i need to click with precision on the white space above a tab to be able to drag the window. i don't know if this is related to the fact that i enabled the custom ccs (the one provided in the hooks folder) to be able to open a tab by middle clicking the same blank space
DoctorG Ambassador
@giaaaacomo said in Cannot drag vivaldi window around by dragging the white tab space:
Works nice for me 6.4.3160.41 Win 11 22H2.
i don't know if this is related to the fact that i enabled the custom ccs
Then just disable it and try if that works without.