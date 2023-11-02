Is this option working as intended?

Sometimes i open multiple links from a page(lets just call page the "Origin tab") as new tabs then i go to the fist tab and as soon as I've finished reading just close the tab (Ctrl + W) and the next opened tab was automatically open, now it always opens the "origin tab" instead.

I don't remember changing any settings, can someone confirm if the behavior has changed or it's a bug?

I can get back this behavior selecting activate below in tab order but then the rest of the time it just feels weird.

ps. I think this happens since 6.4.3160.34 (Stable channel) and i haven't reported it yet cause i'm not sure if it's an actual bug.