Minor update for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 6.4
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
This update contains fixes for two common crashes, along with security fixes from the Chromium project.
Is there an ETA for fixing VB-101039?
ETA for VB-101151 as well?
DoctorG Ambassador
4th updated
The reports don't stop coming (over 20 people have reported it already):
@npro
Hi, I am to lazy to search for the report at moment but Iirc there is no developer assigned, the report is only confirmed.
If no fix is mentioned in the change log it is not fixed, I guess you know this.
I have this issue on one system too and hope we get a fix soon.
How should a developer fix an issues happen on some systems for some user sometimes?
The developer horror.
Cheers, mib
Is this option working as intended?
Sometimes i open multiple links from a page(lets just call page the "Origin tab") as new tabs then i go to the fist tab and as soon as I've finished reading just close the tab (Ctrl + W) and the next opened tab was automatically open, now it always opens the "origin tab" instead.
I don't remember changing any settings, can someone confirm if the behavior has changed or it's a bug?
I can get back this behavior selecting activate below in tab order but then the rest of the time it just feels weird.
ps. I think this happens since 6.4.3160.34 (Stable channel) and i haven't reported it yet cause i'm not sure if it's an actual bug.
@mib3berlin said in Minor update for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 6.4:
How should a developer fix an issues happen on some systems for some user sometimes?
searching the speed-dial changelogs from the latest version 6.3 to the first 6.4
@mib3berlin said in Minor update for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 6.4:
If no fix is mentioned in the change log it is not fixed, I guess you know this.
How should a developer fix an issues happen on some systems for some user sometimes?
I know this, that's why I've switched to Firefox for the last weeks (because I use Snapshot as you know). The report is only confirmed, but the reports (affecting basically all GPU+CPU vendors , many different distros & DE that has to do with the #1 interaction element of the browser and not some kind of a niche petfeature) are pilling up like hot pancakes , meaning the issue was probably known already since the beginning but unfixable, or its impact underestimated, which can have consequences.
@npro
I answered in the other thread > https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/91506/speed-dial-blank-thumbnails-and-not-working-bookmarks-and-folders/108
Cheers, mib
Thank you for the quick crash fixes! I was getting them about once a day since 6.4, when normally Vivaldi is quite stable.
@sdar: Yes it feels to me like tabs work differently now as well. Hopefully they can get that fixed soon, it does not seem intended as it's completely illogical.
@schammy Thanks for confirming, I've reported it just now VB-101368
There is a folder in my speed dial.
When I click on the folder, it opens properly, but when I click to return to speed dial,
I see an empty speed dial.
Then when I open a new tab and come back again, everything is back to normal.
Is this my fault or a bug?
Thanks.
@Pardus
Hi, no user error, this is a bug.
It is reported to the Vivaldi bug tracker and confirmed, I hope this gets fixed in one of the next 6.4 updates.
Cheers, mib
This is very helpful.