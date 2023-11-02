vivaldi keeps trying to sync calendar and mail after disabling mail, calendar and feed
giaaaacomo
hi, i often notice some activity in the bottom-left corner of the screen (near the cloud icon), that mostly reports about the syncing of events and stuff like that. always says 0 tho, since after trying mail, calendar and feed, i decided to disable it; sounded strange but ok. now i just got a "login to google to sync your data" window. what is going on?
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Can you share a screenshot of the "login to google to sync your data" window?