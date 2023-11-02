Since I've started using vivaldi I've kept having issues getting the sync to work, uploading errors, device sync conflicts, it all was incredibly annoying. I thought I had finally fixed it back then but it came back out of who knows what.

Then in an attempt to fix it, I pressed 'reset remote data' from my desktop, with the expectation that my desktop data would not be deleted. At this point, I've constantly had run into the aforementioned issues again, and could not get the browser to sync across my devices.

Well, it deleted ALOT of my recent data from my desktop, and still have those sync issues. Work down the drain, never thought bookmark syncing would be so unstable and even delete things in an unexpected way. That is, remote reset should not equal 'lose most of your data you've made the past week on the device initiating the reset as it is not the remote but the local viewpoint which should be the snapshot and not touched or overwritten IN ANY WAY in such a destructive operation'. As a user, I've expected the remote reset to not delete my local data, but yes, I say it, I should have taken a backup but was not a place I expected problems...

The fact that there's been multiple reports of these issues when it comes to bookmarks and syncing, and that I've encountered data loss due to this, and that this is not the NUMBER ONE PRIORITY, makes me sad to leave Vivaldi, since I liked the customizable interfaces a lot.

But data loss bugs not being at the very highest priority is just a huge red flag and a no-go for me, and conveying the information of an operation in a way which does not imply local data loss as well.