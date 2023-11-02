Please fix bookmark and sync issues, it's crazy it does not work
Since I've started using vivaldi I've kept having issues getting the sync to work, uploading errors, device sync conflicts, it all was incredibly annoying. I thought I had finally fixed it back then but it came back out of who knows what.
Then in an attempt to fix it, I pressed 'reset remote data' from my desktop, with the expectation that my desktop data would not be deleted. At this point, I've constantly had run into the aforementioned issues again, and could not get the browser to sync across my devices.
Well, it deleted ALOT of my recent data from my desktop, and still have those sync issues. Work down the drain, never thought bookmark syncing would be so unstable and even delete things in an unexpected way. That is, remote reset should not equal 'lose most of your data you've made the past week on the device initiating the reset as it is not the remote but the local viewpoint which should be the snapshot and not touched or overwritten IN ANY WAY in such a destructive operation'. As a user, I've expected the remote reset to not delete my local data, but yes, I say it, I should have taken a backup but was not a place I expected problems...
The fact that there's been multiple reports of these issues when it comes to bookmarks and syncing, and that I've encountered data loss due to this, and that this is not the NUMBER ONE PRIORITY, makes me sad to leave Vivaldi, since I liked the customizable interfaces a lot.
But data loss bugs not being at the very highest priority is just a huge red flag and a no-go for me, and conveying the information of an operation in a way which does not imply local data loss as well.
mib3berlin
@kenzaii
Hi, it were number one priority if somebody report this issue to the Vivaldi bug tracker and tester/developer could reproduce it.
Please add links to such reports in the forum and I and other user can look into.
I use Vivaldi since 7 years on different platforms with 3 sync accounts and never lost a single bookmark or anything else.
Some user report strange issues with third party cleaning or security software, for example.
Cheers, mib
DoctorG Ambassador
@kenzaii I am using Vivaldi Sync since years, syncing between different installations (Vivaldi Stable, Snapshot, Nightly), between Windows, Androids and different Linuxes, and never got broken or lost bookmarks.
Syn can take some minutes, it is not immediately, or after Vivaldi restart on the other device.
//EDIT:
Sad, that you have so much trouble wit Sync.
well, good to know it's not a normal issue then, I don't use third party cleaner tools and on windows it's just windows defender with nothing on linux or android. There's no crash logs to speak of, and from reading the bug reporting page, I don't see any logs related to network activity of this kind?
I can try to reproduce it later this week and upload a bug report if I manage to be successful with it, but I take it that the conditions for overwriting the local state from the computer, which was also the one that initiated the reset, should not happen under ANY conditions?
IE, it is an actual bug and not a feature? I would be afraid if some other device which is also synced with vivaldi somehow got first contact with the server after it was reset and overwrote my local state or that the state updates are not atomic and can somehow be interrupted and the progress could be lost.
Reason I'm asking, I don't see a point in trying to reproduce the bug if it is actually not a bug, and it's normal that whoever client contacts the remote first with their data wins the race. Also, in case of a conflict, does vivaldi make a dependency graph and uploads the non-conflicting parts normally or does it just reject the whole thing as a whole?
EDIT: removed at least part, because things are not simple and I don't want to sound snarky
mib3berlin
@kenzaii
Hi again, sync is additive, it is harder to delete something than to lost something.
I have have no idea why it not work for you and some other user.
You can open the page vivaldi://sync-internals to check the status of the sync system, there is much more to explore on this page.
I have this page sometimes open on several systems to check what happen actually or if I need to update sync manually.
You can do this with the Trigger GetUpdate button.
Cheers, mib