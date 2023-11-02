Lot of vacant vertical space in Trash Folder
-
Vivaldi 6.4.3160.34 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
Revision 759d32c84120776d07d7e1c9b9a4162f045ce550
OS Linux
JavaScript V8 11.8.172.16
-
mib3berlin
@lavanyadeepak
Hi, in which folder you are?
This is how it looks in my trash folder:
I have disabled the view of trash in Unread, for example.
-
@mib3berlin Am in Trash as well
-
mib3berlin
@lavanyadeepak
Hm, I tested this with Vivaldi 6.4.3160.34 and an internal 6.5 version and cant reproduce it.
I am on Opensuse Tumbleweed and KDE, please add your distro and DE.
Maybe a user with the same system can help here.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib3berlin It looks like an intermittent issue. Might be some system load at the time preventing screen paint from happening.
Nevertheless here goes the system information.