Testing fixes for a minor update to 6.4 – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3160.38
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
We are planning a minor update to 6.4 shortly, with the following fixes.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Ruarí Thanks for the Crash fixes
Especially interested in this one:
[Crash] Browser crashes randomly repeatable on various web pages (VB-96915)
[Bookmarks] Add Vivaldia 2 to the Speed Dial (VB-100731)
I only have the first Vivaldia, what should I see?
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
@ian-coog: Did you delete the Vivaldi bookmark previously?
If not, it should will look like this on your Speed Dial (dependent on theme)
and link to https://vivaldi.com/game/
I just faced this bug a few moments ago and now the fix is there
[Crash] When trying to open Paypal window or something similar (VB-101025)
Thot Translator
With this Snapshot I can’t click Sidepanel-Icons. I can click them, but Notes etc. won’t open. Does nothing. I had Mail open which now sticks open because I can’t open other stuff.
Edit: Sorry, happened with first start of the Browser. Now ok again.
[Bookmarks] Add Vivaldia 2 to the Speed Dial (VB-100731)
@Ruarí This seems to have done more than just add the speed dial. In fact, my old Vivaldia 1 speed dial was also replaced, so I ended up with two Vivaldi 2 speed dials
New profiles also only come with a Vivaldia 2 speed dial.
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
@altcode: I do not see the duplication here. The new profiles only having that is fine as it in turn links to the old game anyway from our site.
@Ruarí ah, maybe? I don't even remember.
So it should be a bookmark. I though I should see an icon like for Vivaldia and also in settings/start page. Nevermind then
@Ruarí when can we expect a fix to this regression since 6.4? https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/91506/speed-dial-blank-thumbnails-and-not-working-bookmarks-and-folders
From my observation it got better, but still happens.
Very bad behavior from version 6+, reverted back to 5.8. Problems:
- does not capture typing when opening a new tab, it seems I am "too fast" for Vivaldi
- it doesn't catch the mouse click, when I want to highlight the text, I have to click again to highlight the text (this two problems seems like focusing problem)
- does not capture Enter in address bar time to time, I have to press twice
- video popup does not remember position on my 2560x1440 monitor
- to many crashes
This did not happen in version 5+, so I reverted back.
Pesala Ambassador
@izero said in Testing fixes for a minor update to 6.4 – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3160.38:
This did not happen in version 5+, so I reverted back.
Not recommended due to loss of security fixes in the underlying Chromium code.
DoctorG Ambassador
@izero said in Testing fixes for a minor update to 6.4 – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3160.38:
This did not happen in version 5+, so I reverted back.
Then you will have much fun with attackers getting by your vulnerable browser into your PC and stealing and destroying what they can.
@doctorg said:
Then you will have much fun with attackers getting by your vulnerable browser into your PC and stealing and destroying what they can.
I have no problem with attackers, I was on Vivaldi 5 until now (3 weeks back) and I had no problems, I have problem with Vivaldi 6+ right now.
DoctorG Ambassador
@izero It is your risk to work with older vulnerable software.
Downgrade is not advised: breaks browser profile and gives you more issues. And, sorry to say, we can not help to repair broken profiles after a downgrade.
17th updated
Confirmed VB-100731 as I see it in the speeddial
@DoctorG we get it, but for some people usability is a priority, not everyone is paranoid about security risks, some of us don't have bank accounts to be stolen from the PC, and I bet no hackers in the world would try to enter my PC to steal my Hatsune Miku song collections.
-
@doctorg: I am 30 years experienced in IT, I know what is advised and how it is work. We need to focus on problems not on my browser version
No problem with downgrade... I have backup of my profile everytime I do upgrade and I know how to import bookmarks, passwords, history etc. No problem.