Vivaldi crashes when clicking on Paypal button. Bug?
-
The second time it happened that I wanted to complete a purchase by clicking on the corresponding PayPal button. Unexpectedly Vivaldi crashed.
I had to restart and refill the shopping cart. In this case it was the order of Internet stamps from Deutsche Post.
It may be that it is also due to incorrect code of the store page, but maybe it is also a bug of Vivaldi?
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Dancer18 A known bug, fixed in a 6.5 internal version.
-
@DoctorG Thanks for the quick reply. Do we have to wait for the release of 6.5 then?
Or will it be fixed in the current 6.4 before that? After all, this is about the regular, trouble-free operation of the browser.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Dancer18 said in Vivaldi crashes when clicking on Paypal button. Bug?:
Do we have to wait for the release of 6.5 then?
Or will it be fixed in the current 6.4 before that?
I think they should add a patch for 6.5 and 6.4. But which will come first, i do not know.
See!!! https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/testing-fixes-for-a-minor-update-to-6-4-vivaldi-browser-snapshot-3160-38/
-
Grechkovik
I've had the same Issue I believe
I don't have the privileges to upload the crash, but this is a screen shot from the site, if that adds anything
Grech
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Grechkovik Update your Vivaldi with package manager to last version.
6.4 Snapshot and Stable have already got a update the last hours.
-
@DoctorG Fine! That was fast then!