Remote access
-
Hello everyone!
I have a question: I'm trying to establish remote access to Android devices using ADB over Network but it doesn't work. The last applications that were installed on the smartphone are Password Manager and Vivaldi Browser. Could you please tell me if the Vivaldi application could interfere with the remote connection?
I will be grateful for any help!
-
Hello. I believe that the Vivaldi browser app and the Password Manager shouldn't have caused any disruption with the connection.
It's probably related to your settings. I'm not very familiar with this process, but from what I recall, this method typically requires rooting the Android device. You can find more detailed information here https://www.flexihub.com/android-remote-debugging/