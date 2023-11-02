Mail panels reordered themselves and I don't like the result. How to change back?
testingwithfire
Hi everyone,
For some reason, my mail panels have reordered themselves so that now the panel that displays my accounts and their folders is on the right.
I don't like this at all. I have no idea how to restore the original view.
There are about 10,000 mail-related settings and who knows which one governs the order of the pane displays.
Help.
@testingwithfire Go to
vivaldi://settings/panel/, check “left side.”
Pesala Ambassador
@testingwithfire As luetage said, but you can also rearrange the panels in the mail client using the Toggle View button at top right, under the Window close button.
testingwithfire
@luetage said in Mail panels reordered themselves and I don't like the result. How to change back?:
vivaldi://settings/panel/
That did it! Thank you!