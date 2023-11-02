powertoysのような、ウィンドウを整列するアプリとの相性が悪い。
上記の写真のように、わずかにはみ出て表示されます。他のアプリでは起こらない現象なのです。設定で、ネイティブウィンドウを有効にするをオンにすると解決します。
@ebonite Please write in english here or use the local forum
It will appear slightly protruding as shown in the photo above. This is a phenomenon that does not occur with other apps.
The solution is to turn on Enable native windows in settings.
The native window is probably the only way to use powertoys with vivaldi because it uses the OS for window frame - whereas with non native, titlebar and window controls are generated by vivaldi so not hookable by windows (this will mainly affect a lot of other small explorer tools, for example).
sorry for not using english.
I can hock the window to the place where powertoys sets. However, the its borders seem exceed by about 5 pixels.
既に日本語フォーラムに移動されてました、日本語を追記します。
ウィンドウをpowertoysの定める位置に持っていくことはできますが、そこから5ピクセルほどはみ出て表示されます。