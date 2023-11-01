Importing: "Vivaldi settings, passwords, bookmarks, etc" is completely uselsess...
You have to shut down Vivaldi in order to import Vivaldi settings/bookmarks/passwords, and seeing as you have to have Vivaldi actually running in order to do this, means that the dialogue is pointless as it defeats its own purpose!
Pesala Ambassador
@TZO2K15 See the Help File on:
@Pesala
Thanks, but I wish you would have come sooner before I decimated my pass/settings by reinstalling the program… This is a great future reference, though!
Just got back from the article…
"Go to the Vivaldi menu > File > Import from Applications or Files;
Select which browser you want to import passwords from;
Click Start Import." ⇒
…and after I hit start input, I get this… ⇒
As I've said, it defeats its own purpose…
@TZO2K15 Your post wordings seem to indicate you're trying to live-import Vivaldi settings, passwords, etc into Vivaldi from within the same Vivaldi...?? Perhaps something can be explained better about what you're trying to accomplish overall.