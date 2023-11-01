@Pesala

Thanks, but I wish you would have come sooner before I decimated my pass/settings by reinstalling the program… This is a great future reference, though!

Just got back from the article…

"Go to the Vivaldi menu > File > Import from Applications or Files;

Select which browser you want to import passwords from;

Click Start Import." ⇒

…and after I hit start input, I get this… ⇒

As I've said, it defeats its own purpose…