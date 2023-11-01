Unsolved Background web panels ?
-
Hi there ! Vivaldi neophyte here.
As you may already know
(at least as far as I know), Vivaldi doesn't have a music player built-in. So I got the idea of just adding YouTube Music to a web panel. The issue is that when I hide the web panel, obviously, the whole page closes itself too.
I was wondering if there was a way to make the web panels always active/remain active if it picks up sound for a little while. Thanks in advance, have a great day ! ️
-
Pesala Ambassador
@Bulpah Right-click on the panel icon, and use the Desktop version.
-
Ohhh, well that was much dumber than I thought.
Thank you very much @Pesala !