Hi there ! Vivaldi neophyte here.

As you may already know (at least as far as I know) , Vivaldi doesn't have a music player built-in. So I got the idea of just adding YouTube Music to a web panel. The issue is that when I hide the web panel, obviously, the whole page closes itself too.

I was wondering if there was a way to make the web panels always active/remain active if it picks up sound for a little while. Thanks in advance, have a great day ! ️