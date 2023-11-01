Mail Client has a trouble
-
I login my account but it's [access define] now.
And the problem is I can't switch or add any other Mail account.
-
SilentWatcher
@MalenaMary From your last screenshot, it looks like you are trying to use the
vivaldi.netwebmail address associated with your Vivaldi account. Webmail access was changed to a reputation system because it was being abused by spammers.
If you participate in the community with things like forum or Vivaldi Social posts, themes, and blogs, then eventually you will gain access to webmail.
More info about the new system can be found here: https://vivaldi.com/blog/community/two-factor-authentication-for-vivaldi-accounts/#Vivaldi_Webmail_access_is_now_linked_to_a_reputation_system
-
@SilentWatcher Thanks for your message. Here is a problem until I got the webmail account access I can’t use the mail client now, I can’t choose and add other mail address in that.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@MalenaMary You should be able to add any email address to the mail client, regardless of whether you have a vivaldi.net address.
Go to Settings, Mail, click the plus button to add a new account, and enter the email address.
What error messages do you get, if you do that?
-
@Pesala where is the plus button？
-
Pesala Ambassador
@MalenaMary The message says Database Error Detected. Try clicking on Restore Accounts.
-
MalenaMary
@Pesala It's will be the first picture Gray 【Restoring Accounts...】after a while back to clickable【Restore Accounts】，a cycle.
-
mib3berlin
@MalenaMary
Hi, as you cant use the mail account anyway you can delete the mail database manually.
Close Vivaldi.
The profile path in windows is:
Default\Storage\ext\mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli
Delete the folder
mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli
The path to the profile is published in File > Help > About
Then you can setup a different account that you may use.
You can test your vivaldi.net account online on mail.vivaldi.net.
Cheers, mib