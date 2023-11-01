@MalenaMary From your last screenshot, it looks like you are trying to use the vivaldi.net webmail address associated with your Vivaldi account. Webmail access was changed to a reputation system because it was being abused by spammers.

If you participate in the community with things like forum or Vivaldi Social posts, themes, and blogs, then eventually you will gain access to webmail.

More info about the new system can be found here: https://vivaldi.com/blog/community/two-factor-authentication-for-vivaldi-accounts/#Vivaldi_Webmail_access_is_now_linked_to_a_reputation_system