Tabs won't load
Both my session tabs and pinned tabs won't load in spite of “load previous session” being turned on.
My session and pinned tabs now only reside in the “Window” menu dialogue, with no way to restore them!
EDIT: I cannot even restore the tabs in the window menu dialogue!
Any help is well appreciated…
mib3berlin
@TZO2K15
Hi, I guess you meant this setting:
I never use the Window menu, what do you see in the Window panel?
Do you use Vivaldi sync?
Cheers, mib
@mib3berlin
No, no I don't, I just posted that:
@TZO2K15 said in Tabs won't load:
It doesn't matter as I obliterated everything due to reinstalling, so the issue is now moot, thanks anyway for responding.