Not able to export passwords anymore
-
I'm trying to migrate Vivaldi to another PC and in the past, I used the Export Passwords feature to create a .CSV file -- but this feature is no longer there. I'm using Vivaldi 6.4.3160.4. When I enter passwords in the setting search box, I am presented with a page that has two buttons: Show Saved Passwords and Export Passwords. When I click the first, it shows the saved passwords. But when I click the second, nothing happens. I tried using the old chrome:/settings trick but it always now switches to vivaldi:/settings and no longer works. So NOW, how do we export passwords?
-
mib3berlin
@wawood8
Hi, this is a bug VB-100705 and confirmed in the Vivaldi bug tracker.
Easiest is to use Vivaldi sync, there is all encrypted.
As workaround you can use the page:
vivaldi://password-manager/settings
Cheers, mib