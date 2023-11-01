Remove the mask for PIP mouse hovering
Poto Ambassador
Show the action buttons directly, don't add a translucent black mask that blocks the content.
In fact, you can see the buttons perfectly well without the mask.
Or add a shadow to the action buttons, such as the progress bar, volume, play button, back, and close button.
There are many ways to do this, but don't add a mask
Pesala Ambassador
@Poto Vote for the existing request: Do Not Dim the Entire Picture in PiP on Mouse Hover.
