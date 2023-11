Hi all,

Running Vivaldi Stable 6.2 on macOS.

Previously, when you have two-level stacks enabled, if the tab was not stacked the "two level" would collapse, giving more space for browsing.

In the latest update, if there is a non-stacked tab open, it shows also in the second level. It seems as if opening the second level is now "locked".

Attaching an image of the issue.