I know, It's pretty silly question, but Im genuinely interested in implementing either Vivaldi sync to Chromium.

I love vivaldi, but sometimes I do have to use Chromium on external devices, and I said to myself, It would be really nice to have my trusty, reliable Vivaldi sync to get my stuff reliably also outside Vivaldi browser

If that's not really an option, then how about sync API?

Can I fetch my Vivaldi profile and synced data with API call with some simple script for example to presumably save it locally in some universal importable format?

Thanks!

Btw, Vivaldi is literally so good, I started measuring reliability in Vivaldi's,

where 0 is Edge and 1 is Vivaldi (scale goes with decimals from 0 to 1 as nothing can be more reliable than Vivaldi itself)