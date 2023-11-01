Bookmarking 'selectively' broken?
hornetster
Trying to bookmark a couple of different sites, and they refuse to do anything??
Click the Bookmark icon, absolutely nothing happens?
And yet, can click another tab, and it works.
eg: https://tinyurl.com/yoj25cs7
Works fine in Firefox...
Thanks.
DoctorG Ambassador
@hornetster Yes, i can confirm Vivaldi 6.4 can not extract title and description data.
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail. Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
//EDIT: Already working to add bookmark in internal 6.5 tester version. Could be a next 6.5 Snapshot comes up with a fix.
6.4 not tested at all
hornetster
@DoctorG
Reported: VB-101292
DoctorG Ambassador
Already fixed in internal 6.5.3178.