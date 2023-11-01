title bar is broken now
-
since i'm not a Windo$$$ user - title bar is absolutely useless garbage that stealing available height
after update, KDE Plasma can't hide that visual noise (windows decoration) any more
hope someone will fix it in the future updates
-
@chombor said in title bar is broken now:
Windo$$$
You can do such stuff with CSS Modding
Adding Style (CSS)
Open vivaldi://experiments
Enable "Allow for using CSS modifications"
Open Appearance section in settings
Under "Custom UI Modifications" choose the folder you want to use
Place your CSS files inside this folder
Restart Vivaldi to see them in effect
There must be some cleaner way which you can ask in that subforum, but this one worked for me for a long time so I didn't bother:
In Settings:Show Title Bar
then this code:
#browser:not(.tabs-top) #header { display: none; }
It looks like this:
-
my mental comfort is back!
thank you so much npro