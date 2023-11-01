Opening new tab with Two-level stacking not working well
If a new tab is opened automatically from current page OR I open a new tab through context menu "Open Link in New" tab I end up with one merged and I need to click on it to expand to enter Two-level tabs mode and display both tabs. I believe this started with 6.4 release and can be replicated on both Win and Linux versions.
Screen recording: https://ibb.co/D9km7YL
Vivaldi 6.4.3160.34 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision 759d32c84120776d07d7e1c9b9a4162f045ce550
OS Windows 11 Version 22H2 (Build 22621.2283)