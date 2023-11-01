TLS 1.0 and TLS 1.1 support has been completely removed from Chromium (in the source, not just soft disabled) a while back. TLS 1.2 is the oldest supported version now.

TLS 1.0 and TLS 1.1 are considered very unsecure now, being over 20 years old, as they are using several broken crypto methods. Allowing these versions to be used would now reduce security for all HTTPS connections, not just the ones that "needs" them.

Additionally, "ancient" is usually a synonym for "swiss cheese security" (which is probably an insult to the Real Swiss Cheese (TM)), I recommend that you or the server host admin updates the server 10 years ago.