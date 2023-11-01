Autosuggest only remembers two searches
There's a website where I frequently use the same search terms daily. When I click in their search box I only get two suggestions, even though I conduct a search for the same 10 keywords each day. Is there a setting I can change or a file I can edit so it remembers these other frequent searches? I've hunted and hunted and can't solve this issue.
Hi, what site is this?
Doing a test here, it displays the last six entries.
Test on this bogus entry form, just enter bogus info.
https://pathduck.github.io/test/login/
Form Autofill data is stored in the file
Web Data(SQLite DB) in your browser profile.
It can be cleared with "Form Autofill Data" when you do a Delete Browsing Data action.
@Pathduck - Thanks for the reply.
It's on Amazon Vine. You won't be able to access it unless you're a Vine member.
Regarding your example, the username and password work everywhere for me. It's on the Vine site's own search field where it only has two entries.
By the way, I don't want the two entries it remembers cleared, I want it to remember at least some of the other search queries I use there.