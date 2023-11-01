Dragging a tab from Vivaldi causes it to paste link into active application
-
unicodefox
Hello, whenever I drag a tab out of Vivaldi, it opens the new window, but also pastes the link into which ever application I had in the foreground. How do I prevent this?
-
Use the “move tab to new window” command instead. Alternatively open the window panel, click the button to open a new window there and drag&drop the tab within the window panel.
-
unicodefox
@luetage I appreciate the response, however, I don't want to have to use the right click menu. I just don't want random links getting pasted in the middle of documents.
-
You don’t have to, use a keyboard shortcut, mouse gesture, quick command or create a button for it. And as said, the window panel is your friend. Dragging tabs out of the window is the problem, there are half a dozen options to achieve the same thing. Of course, you might as well wait for a fix.