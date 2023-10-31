Hi,

When I use the tile display for e.g. two websites (Youtube, Twitch, ...) the full screen mode does not work since Vivaldi 6.4.3160.34 (Stable channel) (64-bit), Windows 10 version 22H2 (Build 19045.3636).

Depending on the number of tiles, the corresponding video is only enlarged within the individual tile but no longer displayed on the entire screen in full screen mode.

I tried this with extensions disabled and in guest mode. So far it has always worked. The problem occurs since Vivaldi 6.4.3160.34.

Cheers, Chris