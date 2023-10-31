Video full screen mode in tile display broken since Vivaldi 6.4.3160.34?
-
Hi,
When I use the tile display for e.g. two websites (Youtube, Twitch, ...) the full screen mode does not work since Vivaldi 6.4.3160.34 (Stable channel) (64-bit), Windows 10 version 22H2 (Build 19045.3636).
Depending on the number of tiles, the corresponding video is only enlarged within the individual tile but no longer displayed on the entire screen in full screen mode.
I tried this with extensions disabled and in guest mode. So far it has always worked. The problem occurs since Vivaldi 6.4.3160.34.
Cheers, Chris
-
Pesala Ambassador
@Chris999 As far as I know, it is an intentional change.
Fullscreeen mode hides the UI, but shows both tiles.
This could be a bug or a feature.
-
@Pesala thanks, but this would be a bad feature. I think (hope) it's a bug
-
DoctorG Ambassador
A bug.
VB-101154 "Broken fullscreen for tiled page video" - Fixed.
Fix was done today. I do not know when a patched version will be released.
-
@Chris999 I noticed that too in Linux. Lots of stuff broken with 6.4
-
@Pesala I've been using a tiled window for some time with the ui off. The previous behavior of maximization was as one would expect.
-
@DoctorG Thanks a lot! That's great to hear if it's a bug. I tried a lot of Snapshot versions yesterday. Snapshot 6.4.3149.7 works properly (fullscreen mode with tiles).
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Chris999 said in Video full screen mode in tile display broken since Vivaldi 6.4.3160.34?:
Snapshot 6.4.3149.7 works properly
I guess, next Snapshot will be a 6.5.xxxxx