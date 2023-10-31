Vivaldi account login issue
TelmoVieira
I'm currently using the version 6.3.3137.29 of Vivaldi. I noticed today that my open tabs on other devices weren't showing because I wasn't logged in, even though I'm sure I was before the latest update.
Turns out that every time I attempt to log in, no login is made. Could it be the 2FA fault?
Is someone having the same issue?
TelmoVieira
The iPadOS’ version isn’t affected by this issue. Could be the iOS’s.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
We've confirmed the issue and hope to fix it soon.
Thank you for your patience.