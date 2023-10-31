Reputation and mail
musialkonrad
Hello Everyone,
I just have started to try vivaldi as my new browser, i have problems with using mail, also i saw that you need to build some reputation before using it(?). Do you have any tips for newbie. Thanks in Advance
P.S: I'am truly sorry for any language mistakes, english is not my native
Welcome to the forum!
Reputation is needed to use the Vivaldi webmail service which gives you the email address [email protected] (I didn't spell out the address on purpose).
If you have another email address which supports access via IMAP or POP3, you can immediately use the email client built into the Vivaldi browser to download the emails and manage them locally