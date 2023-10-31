Hello,

I followed this forum's past suggestion to install Vivaldi as StandAlone, which I did beginning with v5.1 because turning off Auto-update didn't work. Since then I've done the same w/ v5.3, v5.7 and now v6.4.

I want to migrate my profile preferences and bookmarks from each of the past versions into my current version and want to check with you guys first on a couple things.

1- I installed v6.4 because the previous v5.7 started to crash every time I added a bookmark and it became impossible to use. Does Vilvaldi have a limit to the number of locally stored bookmarks it can hold or was this a bug happening? If there's a limit, what is it?

2- As I understand it, Profile migration has to include bookmarks and can't be done separately. However new versions seem to fix, add or remove past profile preferences, some of which I like. So should I therefore expect to possibly lose some past preferences when I update to a newer version?

3- To bookmark a page in v5.7, I would R-click the page, select "Bookmark Page" and I'd get a bookmark window where I could paste something into the title, then Enter to add it to my bookmarks list. Now in v6.4, R-clicking the page directly adds the bookmark to my list, then I have to R-click it again to open the bookmark window and paste into it what I need. This doubling of steps slows down my work flow and is annoying. Is there a way/setting for the bookmarks window to appear the fist time a page is selected for bookmarking?

Please advise.

Thank you.