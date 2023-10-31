v6.4 Profile & bookmarks migration questions
Hello,
I followed this forum's past suggestion to install Vivaldi as StandAlone, which I did beginning with v5.1 because turning off Auto-update didn't work. Since then I've done the same w/ v5.3, v5.7 and now v6.4.
I want to migrate my profile preferences and bookmarks from each of the past versions into my current version and want to check with you guys first on a couple things.
1- I installed v6.4 because the previous v5.7 started to crash every time I added a bookmark and it became impossible to use. Does Vilvaldi have a limit to the number of locally stored bookmarks it can hold or was this a bug happening? If there's a limit, what is it?
2- As I understand it, Profile migration has to include bookmarks and can't be done separately. However new versions seem to fix, add or remove past profile preferences, some of which I like. So should I therefore expect to possibly lose some past preferences when I update to a newer version?
3- To bookmark a page in v5.7, I would R-click the page, select "Bookmark Page" and I'd get a bookmark window where I could paste something into the title, then Enter to add it to my bookmarks list. Now in v6.4, R-clicking the page directly adds the bookmark to my list, then I have to R-click it again to open the bookmark window and paste into it what I need. This doubling of steps slows down my work flow and is annoying. Is there a way/setting for the bookmarks window to appear the fist time a page is selected for bookmarking?
Please advise.
Thank you.
mikeyb2001 Ambassador
Answer #1: No Bookmark limit im aware of
Answer #2:Updating the Browser Shouldn't Affect Settings or Preferences
Answer #3:it should still work as you described i did it on mine and it opens the dialog
@BretMan said in v6.4 Profile & bookmarks migration questions:
Is there a way/setting for the bookmarks window to appear the fist time a page is selected for bookmarking?
"Settings/Bookmarks - Always open Bookmark Dialog"
@BretMan said in v6.4 Profile & bookmarks migration questions:
migrate my profile preferences
If you don't sync settings - which also are not totally saved - avoid to migrate manually the preferences file as it might introduce issues or glitches.
and bookmarks from each of the past versions
Best way is to just export them as html and all, importing back (as html) and then take your time to check for dupes (there are probably extensions to make this faster, but the choice is up to you.
Does Vivaldi have a limit to the number of locally stored bookmarks
Not that I know. But bookmark file was optimized in 6.4 - thumbnails are separated, file is smaller - so the bug shouldn't happen now.
So should I therefore expect to possibly lose some past preferences when I update to a newer version?
Usually don't happen. Rarely something might be removed or add, reason why is better not carrying over old files.
For point #3 the closest solution is the one from TBGb.
"Settings/Bookmarks - Always open Bookmark Dialog"