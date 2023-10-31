Setting a specific home page
i have my homepage set to my startpage which is my speed dial(which i have named "Pari Speed Dial")
i want to get to the parent folder of the speed dial when i call the home page , it just goes to the last subfolder currently, i tried adding an address instead with no luck...
any suggestions?
mikeyb2001 Ambassador
set that main folder as your speed dial folder https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/bookmarks-speed-dial/speed-dials/#Display_a_bookmark_folder_on_the_Speed_Dial
yes i have done that but when if i go into a subfolder in the speed dial and then i click the home button,it just goes back to the subfolder, and then i have to click the back(show parent folder button)i want it to go back to the parent folder in one action as the homepage should be the parent folder of the speed dial,not the last used subfolder
@PariM did you leave the empty tab open to the start page?
@mikeyb2001 i dont understand your question,but u see the way the new tab works(it adds a new speed dial from fresh(parent folder),that what i want to achieve with the homepage button,
try goin into a subfolder of a speed dial an access a saved page,then click the home button,it just goes back 1 step,i want it to go to the parent folder in 1 click
@PariM like did you leave a tab open in A sub folder of the start page and open a bookmark in a new tab then open a 3rd tab in the start page causing the issue
@mikeyb2001 no i have one tab open with the speed dial,i go into a subfolder in the same tab,when i click home button,instead of goin 1 step back,i want to go straight back to the parent folder
i just tried it and nothing happens so im not 100% sure
@mikeyb2001 yes it is not a bug but i think it shud go straight back when the home button is clicked,if i want to go back 1 step,i can just use the the back button
just tested on android version..and it works as it should there
i am new here..can a moderator or someone with authority forward this to the devs for consideration
they monitor these forums as well specifically this one especially Im sure so they will see it here