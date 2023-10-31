Profile: How to rename the profile name?
It's currently only possible to rename profiles by going into the chromium settings page, here:
chrome://settings/manageProfile
Click the arrow.
Or use Quick Commands (F2), "Manage Profiles"
DoctorG Ambassador
great that works.
is there any way to use a user supplied icon like an .ico or .png file?
@dalinar Yes, use Sync.
DoctorG Ambassador
@dalinar If you run Vvaldi Sync, the forum profile image is used.
Without Sync you can open
chrome://settings/manageProfile, select the current Profile and choose a avatar from a list.