Vivaldi crashing if any popups are opening in a new tab or window
My brokerage account has a little popup to choose what bank I can use to fund via plaid and it crashes and closes the whole vivaldi window. Tried all settings but no luck. And youtube also showing that using ad blockers.
Any help is appreciated on both?
Thanks
Sarath
DoctorG Ambassador
@sarathb Known, there is no workaround. A fix is in work, wait until a 6.5 Snapshot comes up next days. Or use different browser for brokering at this time.
DoctorG Ambassador
@sarathb Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
@DoctorG said in Vivaldi crashing if any popups are opening in a new tab or window:
Had zero issues until the upgrade. What's up with youtube saying your videos will be blocked since you are using an ad-blocker? Any suggestions?
DoctorG Ambassador