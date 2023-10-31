Honestly I'm totally disappointed. I know I shouldn't start a post this way, but the most basic of the basics is not working in the stable version. How well do you actually test your browser? How can I trust its security when it crashes on the very first click?

Details

Arch Linux here with KDE Plasma, up to date. Vivaldi just installed, so up to date as well. Started it with --disable-extensions, yet when I try to open new tab I get this:

[4972:4972:1031/150718.951961:ERROR:CONSOLE(1)] "Uncaught (in promise) Error: JavaScript URLs are not allowed in API based extension navigations. Use chrome.scripting.executeScript instead.", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js (1)

What chrome-extension?! I just launched the browser with extensions disabled. So extensions do get loaded no matter what. Trustworthy, right?

Also, trying to close the default tab does absolutely nothing. Not even an error message in the terminal. Dang!

So, what gives?