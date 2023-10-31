Can't close existing tab, can't open new ones
-
Honestly I'm totally disappointed. I know I shouldn't start a post this way, but the most basic of the basics is not working in the stable version. How well do you actually test your browser? How can I trust its security when it crashes on the very first click?
Details
Arch Linux here with KDE Plasma, up to date. Vivaldi just installed, so up to date as well. Started it with --disable-extensions, yet when I try to open new tab I get this:
[4972:4972:1031/150718.951961:ERROR:CONSOLE(1)] "Uncaught (in promise) Error: JavaScript URLs are not allowed in API based extension navigations. Use chrome.scripting.executeScript instead.", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js (1)
What chrome-extension?! I just launched the browser with extensions disabled. So extensions do get loaded no matter what. Trustworthy, right?
Also, trying to close the default tab does absolutely nothing. Not even an error message in the terminal. Dang!
So, what gives?
-
bundle.jsbelongs to the Vivaldi UI, it’s not a regular extension
- It’s hard to tell what you’re doing. Closing the last tab in a window will show the startpage tab, when “keep window open when last tab is closed” is checked in tab settings. When your last tab is a startpage tab, the startpage tab will obviously be visible after closing the last tab. The workspace feature will also keep a minimum of one startpage in any existing workspace, you can’t close it
- You shouldn’t run startup flags when experiencing issues
- You didn’t give further insights on your tab opening issue
Anyway, you seem to be the only one with this particular set of issues.
-
-
Arch Linux with KDE here, no such problems. How disappointing...
-
@luetage said in Can't close existing tab, can't open new ones:
bundle.jsbelongs to the Vivaldi UI, it’s not a regular extension
- It’s hard to tell what you’re doing. Closing the last tab in a window will show the startpage tab, when “keep window open when last tab is closed” is checked in tab settings. When your last tab is a startpage tab, the startpage tab will obviously be visible after closing the last tab. The workspace feature will also keep a minimum of one startpage in any existing workspace, you can’t close it
- You shouldn’t run startup flags when experiencing issues
- You didn’t give further insights on your tab opening issue
Anyway, you seem to be the only one with this particular set of issues.
Vivaldi just installed with whatever default setting it has. Not doing anything special:
- Starting up Vivaldi, opens with one tab.
- Clicking the + sign to open a new tab, getting the above error.
- Clicking the x sign on the one tab it opened with, nothing happens.
I ended up opening Vivaldi with --disable-extensions because of the above behavior.
-
-
Don’t worry about 3 yet, the default setting is to keep the last tab open. For a sanity check try to open a tab with keyboard shortcut (Ctrl‐T), Quick Commands (Ctrl-E or F2 and type “new tab”), or through the menu (File – New Tab), or with mouse gesture (right‐click, down, release). You could alternatively middle‐click a speed dial which should open the target in background. My guess is either your installation is broken, or Vivaldi, for whatever reason, has issues on your system. Maybe try the snapshot build.
-
Figured it out. I had a very old ~/.config/vivaldi folder. I don't remember trying Vivaldi at that time, but it's there, so I definitely did try it.
~/.config: stat vivaldi.bak/ File: vivaldi.bak/ Size: 3488 Blocks: 7 IO Block: 4096 directory Device: 9,3 Inode: 212984 Links: 32 Access: (0700/drwx------) Uid: ( 1000/ katy) Gid: ( 1000/ katy) Access: 2023-10-31 23:07:18.395055804 +0200 Modify: 2023-10-31 23:31:28.921319737 +0200 Change: 2023-11-01 11:25:23.979261669 +0200 Birth: 2019-01-12 13:27:53.476382421 +0200
I do apologize for how I started the post. I was sooo frustrated with Vivaldi not working after reading a really good review of it. High hopes crumbling down
I'll start tinkering. Thank you for putting up with me.