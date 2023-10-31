last edited by stardepp

I have been working intensively with Workspaces yesterday and today.

So far I've used five Vivaldi profiles (Work, Leisure, Music, Film & TV and News).

But now I have implemented this with Workspaces.

I know that Vivaldi profiles are not the same as Workspaces.

But the Workspaces are more useful for me.

I have created command chains for my 5 workspaces and placed them in the status bar.

For example, for the workspace Private the number 4. So I can quickly and comfortably switch between the workspaces.

Furthermore, I created a new mouse gesture. "Put inactive workspaces into hibernation mode".

The Vivaldi team always inspires with very useful and unique features.

Vivaldi: 1 million ways to make it yours

https://vivaldi.com/de/onemillion/