🍀🍁🍃🍂Workspace convince me very much🍀🍁🍃🍂
-
stardepp Translator
I have been working intensively with Workspaces yesterday and today.
So far I've used five Vivaldi profiles (Work, Leisure, Music, Film & TV and News).
But now I have implemented this with Workspaces.
I know that Vivaldi profiles are not the same as Workspaces.
But the Workspaces are more useful for me.
I have created command chains for my 5 workspaces and placed them in the status bar.
For example, for the workspace Private the number 4. So I can quickly and comfortably switch between the workspaces.
Furthermore, I created a new mouse gesture. "Put inactive workspaces into hibernation mode".
The Vivaldi team always inspires with very useful and unique features.
Vivaldi: 1 million ways to make it yours
https://vivaldi.com/de/onemillion/
-
Pesala Ambassador
@stardepp Yes Workspaces are an amazing feature. Since I only open five tabs on average, I barely use workspaces, but I have the BBC Weather in one Window, with everything else in my default workspace.
I moved the icon to the right of the Tab Bar with CSS, and hid the names.
/*Workspaces on the Right of the Tab Bar*/ #tabs-container > div.button-toolbar.tabbar-workspace-button {order: 1 !important;} #browser > div.ToolbarButtonPopup-DefaultStyles.button-popup {z-index:99999 !important;} .toolbar-tabbar.sync-and-trash-container {order: 2;} span.button-toolbar-menu-indicator.disabled{display: none !important;}
-
When workspaces were announced I didn't think much about it, given that we already had windows, profiles and tab stacking. But I now use workspaces intensively because they are essentially combining the best of all the other options. Like separate windows, I see only the tabs of a current topic. Like profiles, those topics have a name and an icon. Like stacking, switching is super fast. It's really a great feature