I run the latest version of Vivaldi and with it came a lot of situations where it just closes all of a sudden. Most of the time when you try to open a new tab.

Doesn't matter if the website does it, I press Ctrl+T or if I open an anonymous window. The browser just closes.

When starting it again it doesn't even attempt to restore anything. It's just as if it never happened.

Right now I'm trying to order a set of keys for my mail box and when ever I click on any of the payment options, crash.

As people usually suggest to go to a new profile: I did NOT reset my profile for two reasons:

It's an awful lot of work to move stuff around and I cannot waste my time doing this every time the browser has issues again. Like with the bookmarks that still don't seem to be fixed... It's the all-in approach that might work with enthusiast users that fully support the project, but doesn't work so well with people that see a browser as a tool for their daily work. I reset my profile a week ago to get rid of all the old stuff that was stuck inside that made the browser slower and even gave me old templates for the UI and everything. So if the profile is already corrupted after a week...

Oh no! Anyway ... Is there a way to trace the problem so that I can help you or is the only thing I get a minidump?

