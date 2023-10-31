Moving things in bookmarks bar is buggy.
-
When you try to move a folder, form a folder (to the main bar) you can't.
When moving a single bookmark it duplicates it.
Those behaviours cannot be customized and are inconsistent with the Bookmarks window
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@0oMi Both known and unfixed bugs. No progress for a fix yet.
As workaround you can use Bookmarks Panel or Bookmarks Manager.
-
-
I just installed Vivaldi, I'm a heavy bookmarks user, may I know how long does the problem persist already, and when will it be fixed? I'm trying to use the browser without the bookmarks bar but it's a pain already.
-
Also Is it possible to configure the Ctrl + b shortcut to open the little left side menu only, instead of the big tab one?
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@0oMi Yes. Works for me on 6.4 Stable.
Open Settings → Keyboard
In section "Window" look for "Bookmarks"
Click on the Ctrl+B and clear shortcut with the x button
In section "View" look for "Bookmarks Panel"
Click in the field
Hit Ctrl+B to add the shortcut
Close Settings page