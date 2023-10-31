Due to muscle memory, I keep looking for the back/forward buttons at the edge of the address bar, as opposed to the middle.

The ability to choose to have the address bar and its buttons cornered ensures you don't need to look for it, compared to when it is centered, especially as adding or removing buttons changes where you would find these buttons (this is also criticism Microsoft got for defaulting to centralized Start on Win11 - but it's okay because they gave you the option of switching back).