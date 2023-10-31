Show dropdown of recently used/modified files when trying to attach items to mail
I migrated from Outlook, and they have a great feature where the first click on the attachment button opens up a dropdown and you can either choose a file manually, or they give you suggestions for attachments based on your most recently used files. 9/10 times I had recently modified my file so I can find it there easily.
I don't know if the fact that the mail client is in the browser prevents this, but I figured I'd suggest it regardless.