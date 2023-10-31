Vivaldi doesn't remember ad blocking settings
Recently youtube has changed its approach to ad blocking and if you use any you have a limit of videos to watch. I don't use any uBlock, AdblockPlus and similar, but I still couldn't watch videos. I went into the Vivaldi settings and added an exception for youtube as "without blocking" - ok, I can watch now. A minute later yt refreshes and again I can't watch videos. I go to Vivaldi settings and see that "without blocking" has changed to "block tracers and ads". I changed the entry to no blocking again, went to yt, a minute later "no blocking" has changed to "block tracers and ads" and so on all the time.