Android 14

Vivaldi 6.2.3110.143

I haven't been able to figure out how to replicate this yet but it's happening almost every other day. I have about 9 tabs open in my android session. However, sometimes when I open Vivaldi, I have no tabs at all. Then, if I add some tabs there and go to my desktop version, I can see that the cloud shows 2 devices (instead of the usual one). Then, maybe a couple of hours or a day later, I'm back to the session where there are the 9 tabs randomly.

Has this happened to anyone else?