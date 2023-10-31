On version: 6.2.3105.58

Vivaldi tab operations have been very slow and laggy for me for a long time.

Opening a new tab should be near instant, but it probably takes 0.3 of a second.

The worst is middle mouse clicking to open a link in a new tab. If I need to do this several times in quick succession it seriously craps it's pants, and it may take a good 30+ seconds to open the links. I usually have 4 Vivaldi windows and around 15- 30 tabs open between them all at any one time.

I can't imagine that the issue is hardware: I have a 5900X, 32GB RAM (half free), NVME SSD, Nvidia 1070. There is very little CPU load on my PC otherwise.

I have disabled efficiency mode. Didn't seem to help much. My PC stays on, and the issue gets worse over time. I need to close all Vivaldi instances to fix it for a while - usually once every week or two. The task manager in Vivaldi is also severely effected.

When viewing the main Vivaldi process in the task manager, the Vivaldi main process usually jumps to around 15-20%.

Any ideas? I don't want to move away from Vivaldi but I need a responsive web browser.