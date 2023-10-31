Running Vivaldi 6.4.3160.34. From the very beginning experiencing lots of crashes, dozens a day where all browser windows, including other profiles open, just disappear.

There does not appear to be a very specific reason but here are the things I have seen so far:

Multiple right- and left-clicks in succession inside the browser window would result in a crash.

Clicking a button to open a Zoom popup in Outlook 365 Web results in a crash (so far easiest to reproduce).

Sometimes the crash is just random.

This does not seem to be related to any addins installed. I tried running the browser without any addins, and without syncing profile, and not importing any items from other browsers - still occurs.

Disabling all mouse gestures may have lowered the number of crashes a bit.

This does not seem to terminate sessions. If I re-open the window, I can reload the pages and proceed from nearly the same point where I last stopped.

Did anyone encounter anything similar? I opened a bug (VB-101194) if that at all matters. Could anyone suggest any other troubleshooting steps other than clearing the browser of everything?