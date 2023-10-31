Endless crashes on macOS 13.6.1
-
UMAoeVStNl
Running Vivaldi 6.4.3160.34. From the very beginning experiencing lots of crashes, dozens a day where all browser windows, including other profiles open, just disappear.
There does not appear to be a very specific reason but here are the things I have seen so far:
- Multiple right- and left-clicks in succession inside the browser window would result in a crash.
- Clicking a button to open a Zoom popup in Outlook 365 Web results in a crash (so far easiest to reproduce).
- Sometimes the crash is just random.
This does not seem to be related to any addins installed. I tried running the browser without any addins, and without syncing profile, and not importing any items from other browsers - still occurs.
Disabling all mouse gestures may have lowered the number of crashes a bit.
This does not seem to terminate sessions. If I re-open the window, I can reload the pages and proceed from nearly the same point where I last stopped.
Did anyone encounter anything similar? I opened a bug (VB-101194) if that at all matters. Could anyone suggest any other troubleshooting steps other than clearing the browser of everything?
-
So far the easiest way for me to reproduce is when I open my work Outlook, create a meeting, and then use the Zoom plugin to add a Zoom meeting. The plugin asks me to open a popup to authenticate - clicking Allow crashes the browser 100% of the time.