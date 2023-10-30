Tab Zoom Issue: How to Zoom 1 Tab Only
How to set tab zoom so it only changes the tab I am on not all tabs not all pages on a website.
Vivaldi was doing this but now
when I change the zoom on 1 tab they all change.
Can I set zoom for ONLY the tab I am on NOT all tab,
even if I have multiple tabs on a website or tiled tabs
I want to adjust zoom for that tab Only.
Searched all over can not find the answer.
Thanks
Did not see this thread until I opened this one.
Still not clear on the solution, if there is one, but more info is here.
Zoom for each tab was individual before 6.4, no it is broken; a known and reported bug, no progress for a fix yet.
For me as webdeveloper that bug is nasty, i can not test the look of a page in first tab and in zoomed state in the second tab.