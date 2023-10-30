How to set tab zoom so it only changes the tab I am on not all tabs not all pages on a website.

Vivaldi was doing this but now

when I change the zoom on 1 tab they all change.

Can I set zoom for ONLY the tab I am on NOT all tab,

even if I have multiple tabs on a website or tiled tabs

I want to adjust zoom for that tab Only.

Searched all over can not find the answer.

Thanks