Constant crashes when opening a link in a tab stack
-
specifically when browsing reddit. i have two windows in a stack, clicking a link should open a 3rd window in the same stack. since the latest update the browser crashes at least half the time.
anyone know a fix? would installing the previous version of vivaldi keep all my workspace's and tabs?
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
We're sorry for the trouble.
Please try the troubleshooting steps on https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/ to see if you're able to solve the issue on your own.
If the crash still keeps occurring, please report the crash to our dev team on https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/ following the instructions here: https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/reporting-crashes-on-windows/.