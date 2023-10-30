Delete Command absent in context menu entries?
Someone can confirm?
Pesala Ambassador
@Hadden89 Not the most obvious place to delete an email account. Surely it would be safer to do that in Settings, Mail?
How often do you delete an email account?
@Pesala It works that way. The command delete is only for mails, contact, feeds, labels, flags, filters and mailing lists. Is not present for accounts (and I'm fine with that).
I only pointed out which seems to be hardcoded, and we can't add/remove it via menu customization. (delete permenantly is present, though).