Hello Vivaldi Community and Team,

I've been eyeing Vivaldi for quite some time now, and one of the things I value the most about this browser is its commitment to user privacy and the continuous addition of new features that adhere to its users needs.

One feature that I believe would significantly increase Vivaldi's privacy-centric focus is the implementation of CNAME Uncloaking.

What is CNAME Uncloaking?

For those unaware, CNAME uncloaking is a technique to detect and block third-party trackers that use CNAME records to masquerade as first-party requests. Many tracking companies have adopted this technique to bypass content blockers and privacy tools, effectively sidestepping user consent and privacy preferences.

Some trackers abuse CNAME records by using the indirection it provides to evade privacy protections. For example, many browser features and privacy tools make distinctions based on whether a request of iframe is “first-party” (i.e., it comes from the same party that provides the top-level website) or “third-party” (i.e., the frame or resource comes from anyone else). Some trackers use a technique sometimes called “CNAME cloaking” to make their tracking code look like a “first-party”, more trusted resource. Other trackers use “CNAME cloaking” to serve their code from unexpected or frequently changing origins, in combination with techniques like domain generation algorithms.

--- Brave (https://brave.com/privacy-updates/6-cname-trickery/)

Why is it so important?

Enhanced Privacy: With trackers continuously evolving and adopting sophisticated techniques to track users, it's crucial for browsers to stay one step ahead. CNAME uncloaking will ensure that Vivaldi users are not tracked by disguised third-party trackers like mentioned above.

Transparency and Control: By exposing these hidden trackers, users gain greater transparency into who is trying to track them, and it offers them more control over their browsing experience.

Commitment to Privacy: Adding this feature would reinforce Vivaldi's position as a browser that genuinely prioritizes user privacy.

Warm Regards,

LukeHjo (Azrael).