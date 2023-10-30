Feature Request: Implement CNAME Uncloaking in Vivaldi.
Hello Vivaldi Community and Team,
I've been eyeing Vivaldi for quite some time now, and one of the things I value the most about this browser is its commitment to user privacy and the continuous addition of new features that adhere to its users needs.
One feature that I believe would significantly increase Vivaldi's privacy-centric focus is the implementation of CNAME Uncloaking.
What is CNAME Uncloaking?
For those unaware, CNAME uncloaking is a technique to detect and block third-party trackers that use CNAME records to masquerade as first-party requests. Many tracking companies have adopted this technique to bypass content blockers and privacy tools, effectively sidestepping user consent and privacy preferences.
Some trackers abuse CNAME records by using the indirection it provides to evade privacy protections. For example, many browser features and privacy tools make distinctions based on whether a request of iframe is “first-party” (i.e., it comes from the same party that provides the top-level website) or “third-party” (i.e., the frame or resource comes from anyone else). Some trackers use a technique sometimes called “CNAME cloaking” to make their tracking code look like a “first-party”, more trusted resource. Other trackers use “CNAME cloaking” to serve their code from unexpected or frequently changing origins, in combination with techniques like domain generation algorithms.
--- Brave (https://brave.com/privacy-updates/6-cname-trickery/)
Why is it so important?
Enhanced Privacy: With trackers continuously evolving and adopting sophisticated techniques to track users, it's crucial for browsers to stay one step ahead. CNAME uncloaking will ensure that Vivaldi users are not tracked by disguised third-party trackers like mentioned above.
Transparency and Control: By exposing these hidden trackers, users gain greater transparency into who is trying to track them, and it offers them more control over their browsing experience.
Commitment to Privacy: Adding this feature would reinforce Vivaldi's position as a browser that genuinely prioritizes user privacy.
Warm Regards,
LukeHjo (Azrael).
barbudo2005
Would it help to use these filter lists in uBO?
https://github.com/AdguardTeam/cname-trackers
https://filterlists.com/
Yes it absolutely would, but I would love to see this feature available in flags; without the need for a third party extension.
Are you afraid of uBO?
No, but I would rather not use third party extensions. It's a feature request.
@LukeHjo You can also add these two blocking URLs in Vivaldi’s adblocker.
I would still appreciate a flag for it. Not another solution.
@LukeHjo But there is no better solution. Why a flag for it if it works very well with the Vivaldi own adblocker.
I want a flag.
-
@LukeHjo But if it doesn’t exist, you won’t get a flag for it.
-
I don't care though, it's a feature request, not a question. You're acting like I was asking how to uncloak CNAMES.
-
@LukeHjo Said:
I would love to see this feature available in flags….
From Adguard page:
The Problem
BROWSERS THEMSELVES CANNOT PROTECT USERS FROM CNAME-CLOAKED TRACKING. But content blockers can: AdGuard and AdGuard DNS, as well as uBO on Mozilla Firefox can already block such “hidden trackers”. Still, due to limitations in Chrome, Chromium and Safari, regular extensions cannot dynamically resolve hostnames and remove trackers. They are limited to filter lists, and it is hard to imagine someone would check the whole web in search for CNAME-cloaked trackers.
The problem is that over 90% of all users are still vulnerable to CNAME-cloaked trackers.
The Solution
Thanks to AdGuard DNS that does block CNAME-cloaked trackers, we actually know what domain names they are hidden behind.
This is the most complete auto-updating repository of actively used hidden trackers. The list is to be updated on a regular basis to add new hidden trackers as they are detected.
We are going to block those trackers in AdGuard Tracking Protection list so now even the users of Chrome and Safari extensions will be protected from CNAME abuse.
We hope that other filter lists makers (EasyPrivacy in particular) will also use this repository. This way we will cover most of the content blockers and finally get rid of CNAME abuse.
Brave has it, possibly by automatically adding it to their Adblocker. I don't know.
You can "automatically" add to Vivaldi Adblocker.
No I can't. I have to add the lists manually.
stardepp Translator
barbudo2005
