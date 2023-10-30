Download Pacman animation - Waga Waga
Greetings!
Today I created a small (but fun!) CSS mod - pacman animation for your download panel!
It's not perfect, but ... it's fun!
And here's the code.
(I separated the svgs used for the open/closed pacman (and the time it takes for the animation to repeat) in case anyone wants to change/improve it)
.panel.downloads .DownloadItem-ProgressBar.visible { height: 10px; /*More space for pacman*/ } .panel.downloads .DownloadItem-ProgressBar.loading.visible{ --pacman-open: url("data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg' height='19.037' width='18.053' viewBox='0 0 571.11 541.6'%3E%3Cpath style='fill:%23ffcc00' d='M535.441,412.339A280.868,280.868 0 1,1 536.186,161.733L284.493,286.29Z'%3E%3C/path%3E%3C/svg%3E%0A"); --pacman-close: url("data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg' xmlns:xlink='http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink' height='19.037' width='18.053' viewBox='0 0 36 36'%3E%3Ccircle fill='%23ffcc00' cx='18' cy='18' r='18'/%3E%3C/svg%3E"); --pacman-point: url("data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg' xmlns:xlink='http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink' height='11.422' width='10.831' viewBox='0 0 36 36'%3E%3Ccircle fill='%23ffffff' cx='18' cy='15' r='6'/%3E%3C/svg%3E"); --pacman-waga-ms: 400ms; } .panel.downloads .DownloadItem-ProgressBar.loading.visible { background-image: var(--pacman-point); } .panel.downloads .DownloadItem-ProgressBar.loading.visible::after { background-image: none; background-color: var(--colorBgFaded); } .panel.downloads .DownloadItem-ProgressBar.loading.visible::before { background-color: #ffcc00; background-image: none; content: ''; position: absolute; z-index: 1; inset: 0; -webkit-animation: wagawaga var(--pacman-waga-ms) infinite; -webkit-mask-repeat: no-repeat; -webkit-mask-position-x: calc(var(--progress) * 100%); transition: -webkit-mask-position-x var(--duration) linear; -webkit-mask-size: contain; } @keyframes wagawaga { 0% { -webkit-mask-image: var(--pacman-open); } 50% { -webkit-mask-image: var(--pacman-close); } 100% { -webkit-mask-image: var(--pacman-open); } }
Enjoy
Best CSS mod ever, true CSS mastery!
Looks great, but I'm getting just a solid yellow bar
@sjudenim weird.. Do you have any other css mods the might be altering the downloads panel?
No, I tested it with no other mods running, but not on a fresh profile
@sjudenim Works fine here: https://0x0.st/HywW.mp4
I tested it with no mods running, no extensions running and still just a solid line.
Tested it on a clean profile and it worked.
So the conflict appears to be with an setting, or flag, or I don't know what. But's it's something in my profile folder
@sjudenim You need the "Use Animation" checked in Settings > Appearance
Thank you, that's the one. I forgot I disabled it. I'm having issues with that setting causing graphical issues in the UI when videos are playing in the new Chromium builds.
